Peter Andre asks fans for help naming his newborn daughter

Peter Andre has welcomed his third child with wife Emily and is asking fans for help naming the child. Andre, 51, announced the happy news on social media on Wednesday, snapping a picture of his wife breastfeeding their newborn daughter and a separate picture of himself holding the child's hand. The Mysterious Girl singer already shares children Theo, eight, and Amelia, 10, with Emily, who is an NHS doctor.
Andre showed his "beautiful" newborn daughter "just minutes old", announcing: "We couldn’t be happier". But amid the family's joy, Andre said: "Only thing is…. She has no name yet. Help !
