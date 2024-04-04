Peter Andre asks fans for help naming his newborn daughter

Peter Andre has welcomed his third child with wife Emily and is asking fans for help naming the child. Andre, 51, announced the happy news on social media on Wednesday, snapping a picture of his wife breastfeeding their newborn daughter and a separate picture of himself holding the child's hand. The Mysterious Girl singer already shares children Theo, eight, and Amelia, 10, with Emily, who is an NHS doctor.

Andre showed his "beautiful" newborn daughter "just minutes old", announcing: "We couldn’t be happier". But amid the family's joy, Andre said: "Only thing is…. She has no name yet. Help !

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LBCNews / 🏆 75. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emily Andre shows off ultra-rare glimpse of glamorous bedroom she shares with Peter AndrePeter Andre and his wife are about to welcome their third child

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Peter Andre and wife Emily MacDonagh welcome their third childAmong those sending their love and congratulations were Strictly Come Dancing star Ola Jordan, TV personality Vanessa Feltz, and former The Only Way Is Essex star, Amy Childs.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Peter Andre, 51, and Emily MacDonagh, 34, welcome third child togetherCongratulations!

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Peter Andre and wife Emily announce the arrival of their third childThe Mysterious Girl singer and the NHS doctor confirmed the pregnancy back in October

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Peter Andre, 51, and Emily MacDonagh, 34, welcome third child togetherCongratulations!

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Peter Andre, 51, and Emily MacDonagh, 34, welcome third child togetherCongratulations!

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »