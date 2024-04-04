Peter Andre asks fans for help in naming his baby daughter

Peter Andre has asked fans for "help" in naming his baby daughter after announcing his wife, Emily had given birth. The Mysterious Girl singer, 51, took to Instagram on Wednesday night to reveal that he and Emily, 34, had welcomed their third child into the world on April 2. He shared sweet snaps of them both cradling their little one in Musgrove hospital, Taunton, where she was born. The couple are already proud parents to Amelia, 10, and Theo, seven, the Mirror reports.

Their family also extends to Peter's two older children, Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, who he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price, 45. Alongside their adorable first pictures with their new born, Peter wrote: "Just minutes old…… We feel so overwhelmed right now. "So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very health

