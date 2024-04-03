Peter Andre and wife Emily welcome baby girl

Peter Andre and his wife Emily have welcomed their precious baby girl into the world. The little one arrived on Tuesday April 2 at Musgrove hospital in Taunton, weighing 7lb 3oz, with Peter, 51, and Emily, 24, sharing the happy news on social media. The couple revealed they haven't decided on a name yet but Peter said they are feeling 'overwhelmed' after her arrival and that he 'couldn't be happier'.

He also confirmed that Emily and their new born are doing 'amazing' and that all his children are in love with their sibling, the Mirror reports. Sharing sweet snaps of himself and Emily cuddling their precious baby, Peter said: 'Just minutes old…… We feel so overwhelmed right now. 'So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy. 'Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little siste

