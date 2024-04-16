Pete Waterman's Life Changed by Liverpool Experience

The former Pop Idol judge moved to the North West from Coventry in 1980 to take up a broadcasting role at Radio City. Pete fell in love with Liverpool and told the ECHO in an exclusive interview he channelled the city's vibrant energy into the songs produced by the famous Stock Aitken Waterman label, which took over the pop music landscape in the 80s.

The show is on at the theatre on Lime Street until April 20 and Pete explained why the songs still connect with people 40 years later. He said: "There ain't a lot of joy around and we need a bit of a laugh every now and then. Pete lives near to Runcorn and is looking forward to attending two of the shows at the Empire this week. He said: "It'll be crazier than it has been anywhere. don't wear their hearts on their sleeves, they show you. Something I like about people in Liverpool is they tell you to your face and then off you move. That's the way it works."

"Now, you can't say boo to a goose. We've got television that doesn't mean anything and it's not worth watching." Pete said the honesty of the people in the North West is one of the reasons he feels so at home here and would never consider moving away.

