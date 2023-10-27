Pete Doherty suggests meeting Mark Blanco’s mother to ‘move on’ from death

Pete Doherty said he is considering contacting Mark Blanco’s mother because “she believes that I killed her son”.

The rock star was interviewed by police but never arrested over the death in December 2006, when Mr Blanco fall from a first-floor balcony in Whitechapel, east London, after the pair were at a party together.

Doherty, who vehemently denies any knowledge of the death, said the story is “just not going to go away” after a recent documentary titled Pete Doherty, Who Killed My Son? aired on Channel 4. Sheila Blanco, whose son Mark died after falling from a balcony at a party attended by musician Pete Doherty, arrives at the offices of the Crown Prosecution Service (Ian Nicholson/PA)Libertines frontman Doherty, 44, told the i newspaper: “I’m going (to) have to meet his mum at some point, I think.“Perhaps that’s the only way to move on, now that, actually, she believes that I killed her son, or that I know who did. headtopics.com

“It might be better if I sit down with her. Or, because I haven’t met or spoke to her I don’t know (what she believes), maybe that’s just the tabloids?In May 2011, Ms Blanco accused police of staging a cover-up after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Doherty would not face criminal prosecution over the death of partygoer Mr Blanco, who was then aged 30.

The CPS said: “None of the evidence is capable of establishing to the required standard that Mr Blanco was thrown or pushed from the balcony or that any other individual was present at the time he fell.” headtopics.com

Scotland Yard’s initial probe found that Mr Blanco jumped deliberately, but a coroner ordered a second independent investigation after recording an open verdict at the inquest.

Read more:

Observer_Owl »

Pete Doherty suggests meeting Mark Blanco’s mother to ‘move on’ from deathThe rock star was interviewed by police but never arrested over the death. Read more ⮕

Pete Doherty: ‘If Mark Blanco’s mum believes I killed her son, I should meet her’The former Libertines frontman and his partner Katia de Vidas talk about their new documentary, the tabloids and the controversy around Mark Blanco's death Read more ⮕

Sarah Michelle Gellar Calls Shannen Doherty A 'Warrior' In The Face Of CancerKelby Vera is a Senior Reporter for HuffPost's Trends team and is based in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in Hollywood Life, Vice, Paper, and DailyMail.com, focusing on entertainment, pop culture, and U.S. politics. Read more ⮕

Pete Davidson and John Mulaney POSTPONE comedy show in Maine following tragic mass shooting that...Deeply saddened Governor of Maine, Janet Mills, says 18 people lost their lives and 13 people are injured after Maine mass shooting. Read more ⮕

Pete Davidson and John Mulaney POSTPONE comedy show in Maine following tragic mass shooting that...Deeply saddened Governor of Maine, Janet Mills, says 18 people lost their lives and 13 people are injured after Maine mass shooting. Read more ⮕

Pete Davidson and John Mulaney POSTPONE comedy show in Maine following tragic mass shooting that...Deeply saddened Governor of Maine, Janet Mills, says 18 people lost their lives and 13 people are injured after Maine mass shooting. Read more ⮕