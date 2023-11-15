Pete Doherty's emotional interview with Louis Theroux hailed as 'best ever'

BBC viewers have described Pete Doherty's often emotional interview with Louis Theroux his 'best ever' after giving the documentarian an insight into his life as a reformed hellraiser. The Libertines' star, 44, features as the celebrity subject for episode two of Louis Theroux Interviews, filmed almost entirely at the French boltholke he shares with wife Katia de Vidas and their five month old daughter Billie-May.

And fans were immediately struck by his instant connection with Theroux as they waded through the key moments that have defined Doherty's colourful life and career. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, one impressed viewer wrote: 'Absolute tv gold. My favourite documentary maker and interviewer with one of my favourite pop stars. Just wonderful chemistry.' While a second added: 'Just watched the @louistheroux interview with @petedoherty, was brilliant but about 3 hours too short! So much more to his stor

