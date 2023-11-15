Pete Doherty reveals why his feelings towards Kate Moss changed

Despite calling it quits sixteen years ago, Pete Doherty and Kate Moss's tumultuous relationship is never far from the spotlight. The pair dated between 2005 and 2007, when Pete was at the height of his fame as the frontman for rock band The Libertines.

At the time, many saw their relationship is the epitomy of the worrying 'heroin chic' aesthetic of the There has been lots of speculation in the tabloid press around the reason for their split, and now Pete has added fuel to the fire in a recent interview. On last night’s episode of Louis Theroux Interviews, Pete gavea tour of his ‘Atelier’ – a room housing memorabilia from his career – and revealed one of the things that put him offPete explained how he had recently seen Kate in a Coca Cola advert, before admitting how it was a reminder of why his feelings towards her changed. ‘I saw her in a Coca Cola ad the other day,' he said, mimicking the model's south London accent. 'Coca Cola. That's what she'd say in the morning, to her assistant, and then I learnt Donald Trump does the same thing and it put me off a bi

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: GRAZİAUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLUK: Pete Doherty and Carl Barât recall difficult period in The Libertines' historyThe Libertines's Pete Doherty and bandmate Carl Barât discuss a challenging time in the band's past, with Pete's drug addiction leading to his exclusion from the group.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Pete Doherty's emotional interview with Louis Theroux hailed as 'best ever' Pete Doherty wins praise from BBC viewers for his 'fascinating, authentic and unpretentious' interview with Louis Theroux as they praise the unlikely pair's connection: 'Just wonderful chemistry'

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

İTVNEWS: Kate Middleton delivers passionate speech on early childhoodKate Middleton has made a significant speech on early childhood, expressing her passion for helping vulnerable children and adults. She emphasized the importance of long-term, preventative change and launched her "Shaping Us" campaign as part of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Source: itvnews | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Prince Louis Uses Feelings Wheel in School, Kate Middleton RevealsPrince Louis, the five-year-old son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has been using a feelings wheel at school, according to Kate Middleton. His expressive nature at royal events may be attributed to this technique. Kate shared this information at The Shaping Us National Symposium.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: The Crown's Final Season Premieres with Meg Bellamy as Kate MiddletonActress Meg Bellamy plays Kate Middleton in the highly-anticipated final season of The Crown. Meg and her co-stars made their red carpet debut in Los Angeles, with Meg stunning in a black silk Stella McCartney dress. The trio, along with Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, are now on the verge of superstardom.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Mustique: The Caribbean island that's more affordable than you thinkTV presenter Kate Silverton shares her experience of staying at The Cotton House on the Caribbean island of Mustique and how it turned out to be more affordable than expected.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »