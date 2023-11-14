Pete Doherty and Carl Barât recall difficult period in The Libertines' history

The Libertines's Pete Doherty and bandmate Carl Barât recalled a difficult period in the group's history in emotional scenes for Louis Theroux latest documentary. Pete, 44, who has struggled publicly with drug addiction, said he was 'in the honeymoon period with crack and heroin' which led to him being excluded from the band before breaking into Carl's flat.
Telling Louis: 'They were doing these gigs without me, they did Glastonbury without me and I went round to beg him to say"I know you are worried about the drugs but please don't carry on without me"'. Carl then revealed how his pal's spiralling addiction had made it impossible for him to continue with the band's schedule and commitments. Peter, who is now healthy and happily married to filmmaker Katia de Vidas, explained how he had kicked open his friend's front door in a desperate bid to stay in the group, only to discover nobody was hom
United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: The Athletic UK | Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK | Read more »
Source: MetroUK | Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »