Personality Traits and Subjective Well-Being as Predictors of Dementia

In a recent study, researchers analyzed data from multiple studies to test whether personality traits and subjective well-being predict dementia diagnoses and neuropathology. They also examined the role of sociodemographic and cognitive health factors. The study found that certain personality traits and subjective well-being were associated with dementia diagnoses and neuropathology.





NewsMedical » / 🏆 19. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Optical illusion reveals if you fear commitment or 'connect deeply' with othersThe image can point out these key personality traits, based on what you see first.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

The two Ronaldo traits Man United harnessed to turn him into the world's bestThe ex-Man United and Real Madrid superstar is still scoring goals for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Are Magicians Associated with Psychopathological Traits and Autism?A study examines whether magicians exhibit high levels of psychopathological traits and autism, and explores the relationship between creative self-efficacy, creative identity, and schizotypal and autistic traits among magicians.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

James Haskell admits to 'tricky' home life and 'destructive personality'James Haskell has opened up about his experience with ADHD and revealed he has a 'destructive personality' in a new interview, following his split from wife Chloe Madeley

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Concerns about Grandson's Personality Change and Gym HabitsA concerned grandparent seeks advice on how to approach their grandson's personality change and excessive gym habits. They suspect he may be using damaging substances and are unsure if they should intervene.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Optical illusion determines whether you are more kind hearted or hard-workingAccording to optical illusionist specialist Mia Yillin, whichever image you see first shows your true personality.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »