Personal Trainer and Husband Open Up About Their Monogamish Relationship

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Personal trainer Linda Partick, 29, and her husband Nathan, 27, an events manager, have been together for 10 years and monogamish for three. Linda says: “WE started opening up our relationship after I expressed a desire to sleep with other people, especially women. I struggled to stay in a heterosexual dynamic as my desire for women intensified the more I fantasised about it. We decided to bite the bullet and attended our first sex party, setting clear boundaries before we went. These rules included: never playing separately, never playing with single men - only women and couples - and no prolonged chats after to stop an emotional connection developing. Personally I believe it keeps our sex life diverse, as we both feel fulfilled in all our kinks and desires. I enjoy watching him with other women and he enjoys watching me. But the best part of all is the sex we have AFTER - often referred to in the monogamish community as the 'reclaiming' sex. We are so passionate after we’ve been with others and we really feel connected - and reclaimed. Unlike most monogamous relationships, where people are consumed with jealousy, we discuss what women we find attractive and the amazing sex we have with other people - everything best friends would talk about! There’s no jealousy in our marriage and we honestly believe it is the secret to our successful marriage

Britney Spears' Memoir Reveals Insights into Her Career and Personal LifeDiscover the untold stories of Britney Spears' stage career, her high-profile relationships, and her struggles with fame and mental health in her newly released memoir. Gain a deeper understanding of her connections with Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and the turbulent events surrounding her breakdown in 2007. Dive into the captivating world of one of pop music's most iconic figures. Read more ⮕

Princess Eugenie Shares Personal Journey of Battling ScoliosisPrincess Eugenie opens up about her experience with scoliosis, undergoing a complex operation on her spine, and her determination to inspire others. She emphasizes the importance of the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital and recounts her surgery and recovery in a heartfelt essay. Read more ⮕

How to Remove Your Personal Information from Google SearchLearn how to remove your phone number, email, and home address from Google Search using the 'Remove this result' feature. Although the information will still exist on the internet, it will be more difficult for people to find. Read more ⮕

Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington leaves Strictly Come Dancing due to personal reasonsThe departure of Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington from Strictly Come Dancing was confirmed after she missed a show for medical reasons. It was reported that she clashed with her dance partner Giovanni over his strict training approach. Abbington expressed regret over her departure and cited personal reasons for her inability to continue. Read more ⮕

Amanda Abbington withdraws from Strictly Come Dancing due to personal reasonsActress Amanda Abbington has withdrawn from Strictly Come Dancing due to personal reasons. Her departure was addressed by hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on the live show. Abbington's decision to quit the show was not taken lightly, as insiders claim she has faced difficulties during her time on the show. Read more ⮕

Personal Connections Play a Significant Role in Young People's Job SearchA recent poll reveals that nearly one-third of young individuals secured their job through personal connections. Additionally, 61% of young people expressed that finding employment without any connections is becoming increasingly challenging. Moreover, the poll indicates that 55% of employers show a higher inclination towards hiring candidates who are recommended by others. Read more ⮕