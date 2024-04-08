Person Dies After Being Hit by Train on Scots Rail Line

A person has died after being hit by a train on a Scots rail line. British Transport Police confirmed officers had been called to the scene, near Drem station around 12.50pm today. Paramedics also arrived but sadly the casualty was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the procurator fiscal.

The train operator London North Eastern Railway (LNER) confirmed that the person had been hit by a train and services were subjected to delays. LNER said: "It is with great sadness that we report that a person has been hit by a train between Dunbar and Edinburgh. "Services are subject to delays when passing in the surrounding area." Scotrail confirmed the incident on Twitter, formerly known as X, and said they were working with emergency crews. Replacement transport was arranged earlier today but services have now resumed but will bypass Drem railway station. A spokesperson said: "Emergency services are dealing with an incident between Musselburgh and North Berwick which has closed the line. "We're working closely with emergency services during this time and will keep you updated.

Person Dies Hit Train Scots Rail Line Drem Station British Transport Police Delays

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Glasgow train services disrupted after person hit by trainGlasgow train services were left disrupted after a person was struck by a train.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Tragedy as person dies at train stationPolice were called to Pemberton train station in Wigan

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Person Dies at East Lancashire Train Station Following FireA person has died at a train station in East Lancashire following a fire this morning. The person, who has not been identified, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is believed to be non-suspicious.

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Glasgow train delays as person spotted on railway track near ShettlestonNetwork Rail has warned those travelling from Glasgow Queen Street to Airdrie to expect delays. Services are expected to be cancelled or delayed for up to 30 minutes or revised until 1.30pm.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Police statement after person falls onto busy train tracksEmergency services attended the scene

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Brit backpacker’s agony as boyfriend, 24, dies in horror fall from train while heading to Thailand’s ‘De...Brit backpacker’s agony as boyfriend, 24, dies in horror fall from train

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »