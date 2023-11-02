HEAD TOPICS

'Persistently speeding' van driver handed ban after being caught on the A5

A persistent speeder has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding on the A5 westbound in Shropshire.

Steven Loveday, aged 49, of Vauxhall Way, in Great Sutton, Cheshire, was caught by manned equipment as he drove a Mercedes Sprinter van on the dual carriageway on the A5 westbound, at a speed exceeding 60mph and the limit for a goods vehicle.

Telford Magistrates Court, sitting on October 16, heard that a disqualification was obligatory due to Loveday's repeat offending. They banned him from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.Loveday was in court to hear that he would also be fined £246, and that he must pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £98 and prosecution costs of £85.

