Persistent dereliction issue in Larne town centre acknowledged by council

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has acknowledged a persistent dereliction issue within Larne town centre during the past four years. The council was responding to a question by a resident during its first public question and answer session. In reply to the query published online regarding abandoned and derelict buildings in the town centre , the local authority stated that there has been a persistent dereliction issue within Larne Town Centre over the last four years.

It was also indicated that councillors have now approved the development of a dereliction intervention strategy and will consult with Larne residents to draw up a masterplan for Main Street, Dunluce Street, and Point Street/Lower Cross Street. A shop front improvement grant scheme for Mid and East Antrim has resulted in 107 applications across the borough for grants of up to £4,999 for improvements ranging from new signage to replacement windows and doors, repainting, and other minor repair work. £275,000 in grant assistance has been awarded to businesses between December 2023 and February. According to an audit carried out by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council last year, a quarter of properties in Larne town centre are vacant

