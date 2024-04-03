Pepper Grinder – seasoned to perfection

A cross between lost GBA classic Drill Dozer and Mega Drive favourite Ecco The Dolphin turns out to be one of the best indie games of 2024. Despite what it may seem, developer Game Freak does make games other than Pokémon. Every now and then it takes time out to release a smaller, indie style game, like Giga Wrecker or Tembo The Badass Elephant. And while they never seem to sell, and few are particularly good, that never seems to put them off.

By far their best diversion is Drill Dozer: a clever little platformer for the Game Boy Advance that, for some reason, was never released in Europe. It never got a sequel either, but now it has a spiritual successor. Pepper Grinder is similar to Game Freak’s game in that your main character is a girl using a giant drill to destroy enemies and activate lifts and equipment, but it’s by no means a clon

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Christian Meier: From Tour de France grinder to ultra-running winnerChristian Meier rode as a domestique in all three Grand Tours - but locked down and retired, he found a new sporting obsession.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Man who's hand was crushed in a meat grinder gets bionic 3D-printed fingers'I coped with my disability by simply hiding it… now, I’m able to walk down the road without feeling the need to hide.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Notorious drill rapper who smashed brick through police car in 2011 London riots before stabbing man...Alexander Elliott-Joahill was described by a judge as the 'worst' London rioter after he smashed a brick through a police car during the rampage in the capital 13 years ago.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Notorious drill rapper who smashed brick through police car in 2011 London riots before stabbing man...Alexander Elliott-Joahill was described by a judge as the 'worst' London rioter after he smashed a brick through a police car during the rampage in the capital 13 years ago.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Judge criticises drill music after boy, 14, was fatally stabbed in gang feudGordon Gault was killed in 2022 after rival groups in Newcastle’s West End carried out tit-for-tat violence.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Judge criticises drill music after boy, 14, was fatally stabbed in gang feudGordon Gault was killed in 2022 after rival groups in Newcastle’s West End carried out tit-for-tat violence.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »