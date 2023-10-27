Pep Guardiola opens up on Andre Onana's start to Man Utd career ahead of derby

Pep Guardiola expects Andre Onana's midweek penalty save to provide a much-needed mental boost ahead of Sunday's 191st Manchester derby.

Onana was the hero on Tuesday night as Manchester United beat FC Copenhagen 1-0 in the Champions League. The 27-year-old stood firm and got a strong hand to Jordan Larsson's added-time spot-kick, keeping his clean sheet intact and ensuring all three points remained at Old Trafford.

Since arriving in a £47.2million deal from Inter Milan over the summer, Onana has endured a tough start to life in England and has committed several errors. The Cameroon international has seemed short of confidence in recent weeks, also struggling with the ball at his feet.ALSO READ: Onana breaks silence on deleted Garnacho social media post headtopics.com

Guardiola singled Onana out ahead of last season's Champions League final win over Inter and the City boss remains a huge fan. He believes Tuesday's heroics will bring a boost of confidence but hopes it won't make the difference come Sunday.

"I remember we have a common friend who spoke very highly of him but personally I met him in Amsterdam," Guardiola said of Onana. "He's an exceptional player and now at United. "Everyone needs time , not just the managers but players, keepers, everyone. Sometimes people are quicker but I have a high opinion of him as a keeper. headtopics.com

"Hopefully not . Hopefully we can beat him, but before the game I always expect the best of the players we are going to face. "I prefer to see the strengths than the weakness they have. He saved a pen in the last minute which helped them to stay in contention to qualify for the last 16. Mentally it’s a good boost for them."

