Pep Guardiola calls for pitch improvement at Santiago Bernabeu

Pep Guardiola urges Real Madrid to fix pitch after draw with Manchester City .

Pep Guardiola's Response to Coaching Players on the PitchPep Guardiola has finally responded to the criticism he receives for coaching his players on the pitch after games. He admits that he does it for the cameras and his ego.

Real Madrid request to close roof at Santiago Bernabeu for Champions League match against Manchester CityReal Madrid have asked UEFA for permission to close the roof at the Santiago Bernabeu for their Champions League quarter-final match against Manchester City. The Spanish club hopes that this will create an intimidating atmosphere for the opposition.

– Pep Guardiola calls on Man City to ‘hurt’ Real MadridThe two sides meet in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday night.

– Pep Guardiola calls on Man City to ‘hurt’ Real MadridThe two sides meet in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday night.

Guardiola: City must hurt Real Madrid at the BernabeuPep Guardiola emphasizes the need for Manchester City to attack and hurt Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in order to secure a victory in the Champions League. Despite having the advantage of playing the decisive leg at home, Guardiola acknowledges that a strong performance in Madrid is crucial for success. With injuries and tactical changes, he expects a more balanced contest compared to last year.

