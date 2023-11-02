People who meet four criteria can apply for £300 in DWP cash

People who meet four criteria are now able to apply for an extra £300 to help with winter bills and payments. The extra support comes through the DWP's Household Support Fund and is paid by local authorities, with similar schemes running in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland..

This scheme in England provides local councils with a pot of cash which they can use to help vulnerable households in their community. In order to receive the money, set side for the cost of living crisis, you need to meet four eligibility requirements.There is no requirement to be in receipt of Universal Credit or other DWP benefits to apply, reports LancsLive. The money is available for councils in England to help those most in need by drawing from local knowledge and making direct contact with people in the community.

An award of £200 will be made to qualifying households of one or two people (including children) and £300 to qualifying households of three or more people (including children). Each local authority is operating the scheme in a slightly different way - so talk to your local council for full details. headtopics.com

Councils have been awarded the money and are urging people to check if they are eligible. Household members must be permanent residents and registered for council tax at the address. Children must be permanent residents of the address and have Child Benefit in payment at the address. The council will carry out checks to confirm household members.If you buy your electricity/gas from your landlord via a card or coin meter.

