People's Pyramid Project Allows Transfer of Ashes into a Pyramid

Did you know that, when you die, you can transfer some of your ashes into a pyramid which will contain the ashes of thousands of other people? The 'People's Pyramid' project is organised by K2 Plant Hire - a company founded by Jimmy Cauty and Bill Drummond, former members of legendary electronic band, The KLF. The innovative project allows anyone to transfer 23 grams of their ashes after they die - or from a deceased loved one, into a brick, which will be added to the pyramid, alongside others.

The KLF, who released anthems such as 'What Time is Love' and '3am Eternal' have long been known for their far-out behaviour, which includes burning £1m and firing a machine gun into crowds at the BRIT Awards - luckily just blank bullets. They came up with the idea for Toxteth Day of the Dead back in 2017, during a comeback event in Liverpool. New bricks are added each year to the pyramid, in a process dubbed 'MuMufication', during a ceremony to celebrate life and honour the dead. The procession, dubbed Toxteth Day of the Dead, takes place on November 2

