People could be banned from these Merseyside roads tonight

A number of dispersal zones are set to be put in place across Sefton from 3pm Monday, October 30 to 11.59pm on October 31 as a way of trying to combat anti-social behaviour. In the borough, there are set to be eight dispersal zones in place.

A dispersal order, or dispersal zone, is when police mark out a certain area and provide officers with extra powers to be used regarding that area. They are a temporary measure and usually last 48 hours, they are made under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour and Policing Act 2014.

Under the legislation, officers have the power to seize any item used in the commission of anti-social behaviour. If a person who has previously been directed to leave the dispersal zone area returns, an offence would be committed and they could be arrested.Maghull - covering the area of Westway, Eastway, Deyes Lane, School Lane, Moss Side and the surrounding roads. headtopics.com

Bootle - covering the area of Hawthorne Road, Aintree Road, Balliol Road, Bootle South Recreation Ground, North Park and the surrounding roads. Waterloo - The dispersal zone includes Victoria Park, Waterloo station, Crosby Lakeside Adventure Centre, Crosby Coastal Park and the roads surrounding these places.

