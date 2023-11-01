People brand man's tea hack 'criminal' — we put it to the test

The anonymous tea drinker was pretty happy with his addition (Picture: Getty Images) How do you take your tea? With milk and sugar? Maybe you have honey? Or perhaps you’ve swapped diary milk for oat or soya. Well, one man has come forward with his preferred way to make a brew – and it will shock traditional tea drinkers to their very core. TikToker Lem, who posts on the platform as @lemtiktok7, posted a video where he can be seen pouring (brace yourselves) ready made custard into his cup of tea.

‘Three heaped teaspoons of custard easily dissolve into tea without a trace, creating a creamier, moreish liquid that’s surprisingly pleasant. Dare to try it? (Picture: Supplied) ‘The tea is a touch sweeter than my usual brew, like its been laced with extra sugar or vanilla syrup. But I have to admit, I quite like it. If you’ve run out of milk, are desperate for a caffeine hit and happen to have a tin of custard lying around, it’s a winner.

