Pentagon Launches Online UFO Reporting Tool

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

The Pentagon has launched an online UFO reporting tool as military officials admit to uncovering “some things.” This comes as the agency has made an effort to be more transparent in its investigation into unidentified anomalous phenomena. Only current or former federal employees, or those “with direct knowledge of US government programs or activities related to UAP,” can use the tool. The form was made available on the website of the Department of Defense’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). The launch follows the appointment of former Pentagon liaison Mark McInerney as the first director of UAP research at Nasa last month. The new tool “is intended as an initial point of contact… it is not intended for conveying potentially sensitive or classified information,” read the AARO. Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of AARO said in a statement on Tuesday that secondhand information on UAPs or encounters aren’t welcome. “This reporting mechanism that is on the website is for people who think they have first-hand knowledge of clandestine programs that the government has been hiding,” he said. Theories related to the possible level of government involvement and knowledge of UFO research and programs have swirled for decades

Tesco Launches Paperchase Products in Stores and OnlineTesco is now selling Paperchase products in over 250 stores and online, offering customers a range of greetings cards, stationery, gift-wrapping essentials, and more. The launch is part of Tesco's effort to make it convenient for customers to purchase stationary items and greeting cards during their weekly shop. Read more ⮕

Pentagon Developing New Nuclear Bomb 24 Times More Powerful Than HiroshimaThe Pentagon is updating its nuclear bomb stockpile with a new model. The B61-13 will phase out nukes from the Cold War and current units. The Pentagon announced this week that it is developing a new nuclear 'gravity bomb' that is 24 times more powerful than the nuke detonated in Hiroshima. As the name implies, the B61-13 is the 13th variant of the B61 family of 'gravity bombs,' which fall to their target rather than being guided. The new bomb will have the same explosive yield as its predecessor, the Cold War-era B61-7, estimated to be 360,000 tons, giving off a blast radius of roughly 190,000 feet, the length of two Manhattans. The project will essentially see the same B61-7 warhead put into a new casing. Unlike the older model, the new bomb will feature modern safety and control features and an upgraded tail kit to help it fall straight and hit the target. The uranium-based atomic bomb dubbed 'Little Boy' was dropped on Hiroshima, which was home to 320,000 people when it was released in 1945. Now, the Department of Defense (DoD) has proposed an even more powerful nuclear bomb, which packs a destructive force of 360 kilotons - 24 times more powerful than the World War II bomb. Read more ⮕

Pentagon Developing New Nuclear Bomb 24 Times More Powerful Than HiroshimaThe Pentagon is updating its nuclear bomb stockpile with a new model. The B61-13 will phase out nukes from the Cold War and current units. The Pentagon announced this week that it is developing a new nuclear 'gravity bomb' that is 24 times more powerful than the nuke detonated in Hiroshima. As the name implies, the B61-13 is the 13th variant of the B61 family of 'gravity bombs,' which fall to their target rather than being guided. The new bomb will have the same explosive yield as its predecessor, the Cold War-era B61-7, estimated to be 360,000 tons, giving off a blast radius of roughly 190,000 feet, the length of two Manhattans. The project will essentially see the same B61-7 warhead put into a new casing. Unlike the older model, the new bomb will feature modern safety and control features and an upgraded tail kit to help it fall straight and hit the target. The uranium-based atomic bomb dubbed 'Little Boy' was dropped on Hiroshima, which was home to 320,000 people when it was released in 1945. Now, the Department of Defense (DoD) has proposed an even more powerful nuclear bomb, which packs a destructive force of 360 kilotons - 24 times more powerful than the World War II bomb. Read more ⮕

TUI flights from Glasgow to popular island for first timeTUI launches flights from Glasgow to a popular island for the first time. Read more ⮕

Lotus launches £20,000 performance road e-bike inspired by Olympic gold medal-winning track bikesLotus launches £20,000 performance road e-bike Read more ⮕

Airdrie & Shotts MP Anum Qaisar launches Christmas card competitionAnum Qaisar is inviting primary pupils across Airdrie & Shotts to get creative for the annual contest Read more ⮕