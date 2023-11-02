Pentagon Developing New Nuclear Bomb 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

The Pentagon is updating its nuclear bomb stockpile with a new model. The B61-13 will phase out nukes from the Cold War and current units. The Pentagon announced this week that it is developing a new nuclear 'gravity bomb' that is 24 times more powerful than the nuke detonated in Hiroshima. As the name implies, the B61-13 is the 13th variant of the B61 family of 'gravity bombs,' which fall to their target rather than being guided. The new bomb will have the same explosive yield as its predecessor, the Cold War-era B61-7, estimated to be 360,000 tons, giving off a blast radius of roughly 190,000 feet, the length of two Manhattans. The project will essentially see the same B61-7 warhead put into a new casing. Unlike the older model, the new bomb will feature modern safety and control features and an upgraded tail kit to help it fall straight and hit the target. The uranium-based atomic bomb dubbed 'Little Boy' was dropped on Hiroshima, which was home to 320,000 people when it was released in 1945. Now, the Department of Defense (DoD) has proposed an even more powerful nuclear bomb, which packs a destructive force of 360 kilotons - 24 times more powerful than the World War II bomb

US announces deadly new nuclear weapon days after China announced warhead expansionThe proposed B61-13 nuclear gravity bomb will cost £569million to produce and could kill a city of one million almost instantly. Read more ⮕

Model Doutzen Kroes Strikes a Pose Ahead of Dream HolidayDoutzen Kroes, a model, poses on a sofa before her dream holiday with her DJ husband. She looks flawless in an orange bikini and chooses a similar purple number for swimming in the Indian Ocean. Read more ⮕

Apple swipes left on the last Touch Bar Mac, replaces it with a pricier 14″ modelProper function keys are the norm once more and the dream of a touchscreen Mac appears to be dead Read more ⮕

Stunning OnlyFans Model Sami Sheen Poses in White Lace Lingerie for HalloweenOnlyFans model Sami Sheen was seen having fun this Halloween season as she posed in white lace lingerie that left little to the imagination. The daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards looked like a Victoria's Secret model in the shoot by photographer Sammi Smith. Sami has been making a fortune through her modeling work on OnlyFans. Read more ⮕

