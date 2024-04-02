Pensioners to Receive Rise in State Pension Rates

Pensioners are set to receive a rise in their income in just a few days. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will enforce new state pension rates as part of the triple lock pledge. The type of state pension you claim depends on when you were born. The new state pension can be claimed by people who have reached state pension age and were born on or after April 6, 1951 if they are men, or on or after April 6, 1953 if they are women. Currently, the full new state pension is £203.

85 per week, however, it will go up to £221.20 - a rise of £17.35 a week, or just over £900 a year. Meanwhile, the full basic state pension, which is currently £156.20 per week, will rise to £169.50 - a rise of £13.30 a week or £691 a year. This can be claimed by those born before April 6, 1951 if they are men, or before April 6, 1953 if they are women

