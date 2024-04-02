Pensioners to be £800 better off due to triple lock

If the state pension had increased by just inflation, pensioners would be hundreds of pounds worse off, analysis shows. Those receiving the full new state pension will get £11,502 a year, and those on the basic state pension will reach £8,814. Due to a wage growth figure of 8.5 per cent in July last year, those receiving the full new state pension will get £11,502 a year. The basic state pension, for people who reached state pension age before 2016, will reach £8,814.

The increased amount will be paid on 8 April

