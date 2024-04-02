Head Topics

Pensioners to be £800 better off due to triple lock

Finance News

Analysis shows that pensioners will be better off by more than £800 from April due to the triple lock. The full new state pension will be £11,502 a year, and the basic state pension will reach £8,814.

If the state pension had increased by just inflation, pensioners would be hundreds of pounds worse off, analysis shows. Those receiving the full new state pension will get £11,502 a year, and those on the basic state pension will reach £8,814. Due to a wage growth figure of 8.5 per cent in July last year, those receiving the full new state pension will get £11,502 a year. The basic state pension, for people who reached state pension age before 2016, will reach £8,814.

The increased amount will be paid on 8 April

