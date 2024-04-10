Pensioner's sinkhole nightmare ends with help from strangers

A pensioner who was thrust into a nightmare as a sinkhole opened up in her back garden says she has been saved thanks to the kindness of strangers. Dorothy Rigby told the Local Democracy Reporting Service she felt she had been left with nowhere to turn. She had been told by her home insurer and the local council that they could neither rectify nor explain the crater.

Its sudden appearance last August – and continued growth until the turn of the year – saw the 83-year-old banished from much of her beloved green space for fear that she would go the same way as many of her plants, which simply vanished into the void. Now, however, a local landscaping firm has stepped in to put the garden back on firm foundations – free of charge – and restore Dorothy’s delight in her miniature oasis, along with her peace of mind. Armed with materials supplied by C&W Berry Builders’ Merchants in Leyland and plants from Bannister Hall Nurseries in Higher Walton, Nick Whittle from Chorley-based NFW Landscapes and Paving set about removing all traces of the unwanted talking point which had terrorised Dorothy for month

