Pensioner pleads for dignity as she faces eviction from her home

A 75-year-old pensioner is pleading for "dignity" as she faces being evicted from her home. A heartbroken Valerie McGurk was told by her landlord that her house was being sold and she was served with a Section 21 eviction notice. Valerie, who lost her husband three years ago, sought help from her local council to find a new place to live but found the process frustrating. Her eviction notice period ended over a week ago and now she fears she could end up on the street.

The stress of the situation is making her very unwell





