Pensioner Jailed for Murdering Neighbor with Spade

An 84-year-old man named Thomas Dunn has been jailed for murdering his neighbor with a spade. Dunn attacked Falklands veteran Royston Costello while he was asleep, leaving him partially paralyzed and unable to speak. Dunn fled the scene on his mobility scooter . Mr. Costello underwent emergency brain surgery but unfortunately passed away on April 20. Dunn had a grudge against Mr. Costello and accused him of various things, including making noise and letting his dog off the lead.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: METROUK »
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
MENNEWSDESK: Pensioner jailed for attacking and killing a man with a spadeA pensioner who snuck into a neighbour's flat and attacked a man with a spade while he was sleeping - killing him - has been jailed.
Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »
LBCNEWS: 'Cowardly' Thief Jailed for Stealing from Disabled PensionerA 'cowardly' crook has been jailed for four years after stealing £1,100 from a disabled pensioner on his mobility scooter in broad daylight.
Source: LBCNews | Read more »
METROUK: Pensioner jailed for ‘mercy killing’ terminally ill wife set for appeal hearingDavid and Janice had been married for 52 years.
Source: MetroUK | Read more »
LBC: Pensioner who 'executed' dead father and son over grandson's custody battle jailed for lifeA pensioner who murdered a father and son at separate addresses in two villages in Cambridgeshire has been jailed for life.
Source: LBC | Read more »
İTVNEWS: Newcastle man jailed for life after murdering partner Colette Myers with baseball batJames Campbell was found guilty by a jury of killing 33-year-old Colette Myers.
Source: itvnews | Read more »
DAİLY_RECORD: 'Sadistic' killer jailed after murdering Stirling mum Claire InglisChristopher McGowan claimed his girlfriend had fallen down the stairs when she suffered 76 injuries at his hands.
Source: Daily_Record | Read more »