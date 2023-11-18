Pensioner Jailed for Murdering Neighbor with Spade

An 84-year-old man named Thomas Dunn has been jailed for murdering his neighbor with a spade. Dunn attacked Falklands veteran Royston Costello while he was asleep, leaving him partially paralyzed and unable to speak. Dunn fled the scene on his mobility scooter . Mr. Costello underwent emergency brain surgery but unfortunately passed away on April 20. Dunn had a grudge against Mr. Costello and accused him of various things, including making noise and letting his dog off the lead.





