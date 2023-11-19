Pensioner fears eviction after landlord serves notice

A pensioner has packed her belongings and fears being kicked out onto the streets after being served with an eviction notice from her home by her landlord. Valerie McGurk, 75, has lived alone in a private rented property in Merton Road, Wallasey for the past three years but in the summer past she was informed by her landlord that her house was being sold and was served with what is known as a Section 21 eviction notice, reports the Liverpool Echo.
Valerie, whose husband passed away three years ago, said she turned to Wirral Council for help finding somewhere new to live, but has found the whole process frustrating. The eviction notice period passed over a week ago and now she fears a knock at the door that could see her end up on the street. The 75-year-old has packed most of her belongings into cardboard boxes and says the stress of the ordeal is making her very unwell. She said: "I got served a Section 21 notice in the post, they gave me two months. The notice was up on November 7, hence why I am all packed up. I've done nothing wrong.
