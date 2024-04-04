Pensioner dies in mobility scooter crash in Paisley

A pensioner named George Johnston died after a crash with two cars in Paisley while riding a mobility scooter . The collision occurred on Gauze Street and the road was closed for seven hours for investigation.

The vehicles involved were a red Volkswagen Golf and a red Vauxhall Astra. Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

