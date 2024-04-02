Pensioner dies after mobility scooter hit by car in Paisley

A pensioner has died after his mobility scooter was struck by a car in Paisley on Monday, April 1, evening. As reported on Glasgow Live, emergency services responded to a road traffic accident on Gauze Street, at the junction with Silk Street, around 8pm last night. The collision involved a red Volkswagen Golf, a red Vauxhall Astra and an 88-year-old man on a mobility scooter. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died a short time later.

There are no reports of any other injuries. The road was closed for around seven hours to allow collision investigation work to be carried out. Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward

