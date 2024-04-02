Pensioner dies after mobility scooter hit by car in Paisley

A pensioner has died after his mobility scooter was struck by a car in Paisley on Monday, April 1, evening. As reported on Glasgow Live, emergency services responded to a road traffic accident on Gauze Street, at the junction with Silk Street, around 8pm last night. The collision involved a red Volkswagen Golf, a red Vauxhall Astra and an 88-year-old man on a mobility scooter. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died a short time later.
There are no reports of any other injuries. The road was closed for around seven hours to allow collision investigation work to be carried out. Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Plans to build affordable homes in Paisley refused by councilPlans to build 45 affordable homes on a plot of land next to a roundabout in Paisley have been refused by Renfrewshire Council.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »