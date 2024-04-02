Pensioner dies after mobility scooter collision in Paisley

A pensioner has died after his mobility scooter collided with two cars in Paisley. Emergency crews were called after a red Volkswagen Golf, a red Vauxhall Astra and a mobility scooter were involved in a crash on Gauze Street at 8pm on Monday, April 1. Paramedics attended and the 88-year-old man was found seriously injured. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he died a short time later. There were no reports of any other injuries.

The road remained closed for seven hours to allow investigation work to be carried out. Police say inquiries into the fatal collision remain ongoing. They have urged any witnesses - particularly those with dash-cam footage - to come forward. Sergeant Robert Mackie said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at what is a very difficult time

