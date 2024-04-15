Pensioner Arrested on Suspicion of Murdering 86-Year-Old Woman

A pensioner has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 86-year-old woman who was found dead at home in 2013. A 69-year-old man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murdering Una Crown in the Cambridgeshire village of Wisbech over 11 years earlier.Officers said that the pensioner, who was detained on Monday morning, was being held at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.Ms Crown was found dead in her bungalow in January 2013, lying in a pool of blood in her hallway.

Read more: Three 16-year-olds charged with murder after 17-year-old stabbed to death in streetRead more: Man, 25, charged with murder after mother was stabbed to death as she pushed pram in Bradford Her death was initially treated as an accident by police.Officers thought that she had set herself on fire while lighting the stove, and had cut her own throat by accident with her scarf.But after her post-mortem four days later police launched a murder investigation.

Pensioner Arrested Suspicion Murder 86-Year-Old Woman Una Crown Cambridgeshire Wisbech Bungalow Pool Of Blood Stab Wounds Robbery Wedding Ring £40 Accident Police

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LBCNews / 🏆 75. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Masseur, 47, arrested on suspicion of raping Brit pensioner, 71, after massage in Algarve...

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Adam Bailey: Woman arrested on suspicion of murdering man found dead in SleafordThe body of 49-year-old Adam Bailey was found by police at a property in Sleaford in February.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Girl, 5, and woman, 74, die after car crash in PlymouthA pensioner has been arrested on suspicion of 'driving while unfit through drink or drugs'.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Girl, 5, and woman, 74, die after car crash in PlymouthA pensioner has been arrested on suspicion of 'driving while unfit through drink or drugs'.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Man, 69, arrested on suspicion of murdering retired postmistress in 2013Una Crown was found dead in her bungalow in Wisbech.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Man, 69, arrested on suspicion of murdering retired postmistress in 2013Una Crown was found dead in her bungalow in Wisbech.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »