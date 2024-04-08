Pedro Martinez Losa defends Scotland women's team and questions scrutiny

Pedro Martinez Losa claims his competitive record should not be questioned – and suggested there is an “agenda” at work when it comes to scrutiny of the Scotland women’s team. Scotland have not won a competitive game since October 2022, a sequence of eight games, but the Spanish coach was irritated at suggestions it paints a picture of a stagnant side. It follows a goalless draw in Serbia in the European Championship campaign opener and comes on the back of a winless Nations League campaign.

“It is not a concern,” said Martinez Losa. “You can ask the question as many times as you want but it comes back to the reality. The reality is that we have played 17 games since the play-off defeat to the Republic of Ireland. After the World Cup, we were in the position that we should have been, we beat Austria who have a higher ranking than us and then we played a second game against the Republic of Ireland and we lost. “We lost five against a team second in the world and a team seventh in the world. That is two games and we had a game against Iceland, also who have a higher ranking than us and we were also competitive. That is why it is not a concern for me. You can ask the question as many times as you like but when we arrive to the Nations League nobody highlighted that we had a run of seven games unbeaten. “I don’t know why, it just depends on the agendas that are there. Now it looks like this is the only question you want me to respond t

