Pediatrician offers advice on what to do if a child's ADHD medication is out of stock during the shortage

Pediatrician offers advice on what to do if a child's ADHD medication is out of stock during the shortageIf you are scrambling to get your child's attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder prescription refilled, you are definitely not alone. Families across the U.S. have been dealing with an ADHD medication shortage first reported in October 2022 that is now well into its second year.with the brand and dosage their child usually takes.
First, talk with your child's doctor to explore your medication choices. Brand-name prescription drugs such as Adderall XR, Vyvanse, Focalin, Metadate and Concerta have all been hard to find in recent months. If your child takes one of these drugs or the generic equivalent, continue to work with your child's doctor.
If your family has prescription drug coverage, check to see which ADHD meds your insurer covers. Then you can discuss the alternatives with your pediatrician. It may help to check your insurer's directory of preferred pharmacies. They may offer better pricing on approved prescriptions.and extra time for approval. In these cases, your child's doctor can provide additional information about why this medication should be covered.
Since most ADHD prescriptions are controlled substances under federal law, doctors have to follow very specific rules when prescribing. Pharmacies face equally tough requirements—which is why they can't simply transfer an existing prescription to a new location. The best they can do is suggest another pharmacy that might have supplies on hand.
ADHD Medication Shortage Children Prescription Well-Being
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »
Source: Netmums - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »