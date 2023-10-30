PC Jailed for Having Relationships with Abuse Victims

A "deplorable" PC who had sex with a victim of abuse while he was meant to be searching for a missing person has been jailed.

Merseyside Police said Adam Hoyle admitted having relationships with three women he met after they had reported domestic or sexual abuse.The 39-year-old, who resigned from the force after being charged, was given four years at Liverpool Crown Court.

Hoyle, who was based at Lower Lane police station in Liverpool, was found guilty of misconduct in public office in September, having previously admitted three further counts.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate contact after a referral by Merseyside Police in November 2019. headtopics.com

In two cases, Hoyle visited a women while on duty and travelled in a police vehicle to have sex, the police watchdog said. It added that at the time of one visit in October 2016, he was supposed to be looking for a high-risk missing person.Speaking after sentencing, a Merseyside Police representative confirmed that Hoyle, who resigned from the force prior to a misconduct hearing, had been formally dismissed from the force for gross misconduct.Det Ch Supt Baker said in "repeatedly abusing his position of trust with victims of crimes", Hoyle's behaviour had been "deplorable".

"It is right that as a force we identify anyone who thinks it is acceptable to behave in such a manner and do everything within our powers to remove them," he added.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: bbcemt »

Financial Struggles for Women in Same-Sex Relationships Seeking Fertility TreatmentWomen in same-sex relationships are facing financial difficulties as they resort to remortgaging their homes and sacrificing basic needs to self-fund fertility treatment. The government's promise to equalize access remains unfulfilled, leaving these couples with limited time to create the family they desire. Many are already in debt from having one child and cannot afford additional treatments. This financial burden, known as 'financial infertility', has led some couples to sell their homes, move back in with family, or accumulate high-interest debt. While others progress in their lives, these couples are forced to delay their dreams of starting a family. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's High-Profile Relationships: A Look at the Women in His LifeMatthew Perry, who tragically died at his LA home at the age of 54, had a series of high-profile relationships during his life, including with some of Hollywood's most famous leading ladies. Read more ⮕

The Impact of Breast Cancer on RelationshipsTreatment for breast cancer can be exhausting and emotionally upsetting, putting a strain on relationships. Studies have shown increased marital difficulties and divorce rates after a diagnosis of cancer. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's failed relationships left him 'sad and depressed'Friends star Matthew Perry had been 'looking for love again' prior to his tragic death on 28 October, with the actor keen to find 'a wife' after a string of failed romances Read more ⮕

Scots woman who ploughed car into mum and kids released from jail after one weekMelanie Grierson was jailed for one year after the incident on the A73 in Carluke. Read more ⮕

Three Men Jailed for Setting Fire to Estate AgentsThree men have been sentenced to prison for setting fire to an estate agents in Luton while people were living in the flat above. The incident, which occurred in August 2022, involved the men starting multiple fires around the building. CCTV footage captured their actions, including one of the men purchasing petrol prior to the incident. Fortunately, the occupants of the flat managed to escape with no serious injuries. The men were sentenced to four and five years in prison for conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life. Read more ⮕