Pawnbroker Dan Hatfield details success of April Fools Day prank on Alison Hammond

This Morning 's regular pawnbroker Dan Hatfield has detailed the success of his part in the April Fools Day prank on presenter Alison Hammond . But the TV star admitted that he's now left unsure whether Alison, 49, has "forgiven him" for his part in pulling the prank off - or if she's busy "plotting her revenge." Things took a slightly awkward turn on Monday's show when This Morning star Dermot O'Leary broke a vase live on air.
However, little did Alison know, the whole situation was set up as a prank for April Fools Day. Now Dan has joked about the aftermath of the prank as he shared a selfie alongside presenters Dermot and Alison. He wrote: "I'm not sure if Alison has forgiven us for our This Morning rank or plotting her revenge!" On Monday, Alison spoke to a woman called Vanessa, who spun a story about a vase she had bought for £1.50 at a car boot which was later valued at £30,000 on Antiques Roadsho
