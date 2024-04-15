Paul Weller Delights Sheffield Crowd with Energetic Performance

On Thursday evening, an excited crowd packed into Sheffield City Hall to watch 2 hours of pure dopamine-filled, frenetic music from one of the best to ever take to the stage. On the cusp of turning 66 next month, Paul Weller will be releasing his aptly named 17th solo album 66 which features lyrical contributions from Suggs , Noel Gallagher and Bobby Gillespie . His current UK tour will see Weller also play at York’s Barbican on April 17 too.

The more familiar All the Pictures on the Wall soon followed as did The Style Council’s A Man of Great Promise much to the delight of the vociferous crowd who were now up and their feet and dancing. Weller then took to the piano for Stanley Road and Glad Times before sending the crowd into pandemonium with Fat Pop from the self-entitled 2021 number 1 album. The crowd were still on their feet when the familiar chords of Hung Up and Shout to the Top were aired.

