Paul Merson criticizes Ben White for 'jumping out of tackles' in Arsenal's defeat to Aston Villa

Paul Merson was on punditry duty for Arsenal v Aston Villa Paul Merson slammed Ben White for ‘jumping out of tackles’ during Arsenal ’s Premier League defeat to Aston Villa . After Liverpool’s shock defeat to Crystal Palace earlier in the day, the Gunners knew victory over Villa would send them back to the top of the table.

‘Ben White is jumping out of a tackle, he’s a defender jumping out. You don’t get these chances. You go home tonight and think that’s gone. ‘For me, it’s gone. You’ve worked that hard for 32 games to go that extra yard, just one yard to stop that cross.

Paul Merson Ben White Arsenal Aston Villa Premier League Defeat Criticism Tackles Unai Emery Title Hopes Manchester City

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paul Merson and Chris Sutton Predict Manchester City vs Aston VillaPaul Merson and Chris Sutton have predicted whether or not Manchester City will defeat Aston Villa. Pep Guardiola will welcome Unai Emery's side to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening as the Premier League title race builds a head of steam.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Paul Merson declares Arsenal's Premier League title chances '100 per cent gone'Paul Merson criticizes Mikel Arteta's team selection after Arsenal's defeat to Aston Villa, stating that their title chances are now gone. Manchester City remains the clear favorite to retain the title.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Paul Merson believes Arsenal's Premier League title chances are overFormer Arsenal player Paul Merson believes that Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League title are completely gone after their defeat against Aston Villa.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Paul Merson spots Man City 'difference' to title rivals Arsenal and LiverpoolThe latest Manchester City news after their Premier League title hopes were given a major boost by Liverpool FC falling to a 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Paul Merson on Premier League title race and Arsenal's improvementsSky Sports' Paul Merson shares his views on the Premier League title race, Arsenal's performance against Manchester City, and the importance of timing in season run-ins.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Paul Merson on Arsenal's improvements and the Premier League title raceSky Sports' Paul Merson shares his views on Arsenal's performance against Manchester City and the Premier League title race. He discusses the importance of timing in season run-ins and Manchester City's difference from previous seasons.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »