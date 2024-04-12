Paul McCartney Reflects on Early Beatles Performance and Praises Beyoncé's Version of 'Yesterday'

The former Beatles musician, Paul McCartney, reflected on an incident during one of the band's first shows that made him want to quit playing live music . He froze during a solo and felt embarrassed, thinking he was not cut out for it.

However, he later became the band's bass guitarist and learned to play over 40 instruments. McCartney praised Beyoncé's version of their song 'Yesterday' and encouraged everyone to listen to it.

