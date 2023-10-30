Paul Gascoigne trolls ex-Scotland captain Colin Hendry over famous goal

Paul Gascoigne had fans in stitches as he trolled Colin Hendry in a joke about the clocks going back at the weekend. But the Scotland captain bit back at his old foe, taunting him over his trophy haul.

The Rangers legend famously downed the former Scotland skipper in an Auld Enemy clash at Wembley in 1996. He flicked the ball over Hendry's head during the Euro 96 tie, before firing past then-Rangers teammate Andy Goram, who was in goals for Scotland.

And the football funnyman, 56, revelled in the memory of the goal at the weekend as the clocks went back an hour to mark the end of British Summer Time. He posted a video of the goal on Twitter, now known as X, which has been viewed over 100,000 times, and said: "Just rang Colin to let him know the clocks have gone back ha ha". headtopics.com

But Hendry, 57, was more than ready to take on Gazza again, and hit back with a jibe of his own. He posted a picture of himself with the FA Premier League trophy. Hendry captained Blackburn, then managed by Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish, to the title in 1995. He wrote: "Good to see I’m in your thoughts Gazza… and here’s summit you “ coulda” won…."

