Patrick Kielty hosts the Late Late Toy Show

Songs, seasonal cheer and a special guest appearance by Elfis Pressley marked Patrick Kielty's debut as the host of the Late Late Toy Show. Kielty took over running of world's longest-running chat show, The Late Late Show, in September - and with it the responsibility of marshalling its annual Christmas spectacular. The Toy Show invites children into the studio to test the year's hottest toys, with entertaining and, occasionally, enjoyably chaotic results.

It's one of the country's most-watched television programmes and tends to mark the start of the Christmas season for those watching in Ireland and, often, around the world. But did the County Down-born presenter manage to keep the Toy Show train on the tracks? Here's a look at some of the show's highlights. The Late Late Toy Show was being broadcast just as people in Ireland were reeling from serious events in Dublin the previous 36 hours - a knife attack outside a school that injured several people and a subsequent riot across the centre of the capita





BBCNewsNI » / 🏆 95. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Patrick Kielty beams as he chats to 'sporting hero' Andy Cole on Late Late Show'If my wife allowed it he would still be a poster on my wall'

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Patrick Kielty's stern message to Late Late Show viewers in opening monologuePatrick Kielty had one message for Late Late Show viewers as he opened the RTE chat show tonight - but certain people weren't overly amused by what he had to say

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Patrick Kielty has Late Late Show 'seeing double' in opening monologueAre two Patricks better than one?

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Late Late Show Surprises with Patrick Kielty Stunt DoubleAre two Patricks better than one?

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Late Late Show viewers point out major issue in tonight's showWhile viewers enjoyed the mix of guests, they were quick to point out a major problem

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

James Corden Announces Details Of First Major Project Since Leaving The Late, Late ShowDaniel Welsh is a London-based entertainment journalist at HuffPost UK. His areas of expertise are film, TV and music. He particularly enjoys reality TV, Madonna and getting compliments about his hair.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »