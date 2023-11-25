Patrick Kielty hosts the Late Late Toy Show

Songs, seasonal cheer and a special guest appearance by Elfis Pressley marked Patrick Kielty's debut as the host of the Late Late Toy Show. Kielty took over running of world's longest-running chat show, The Late Late Show, in September - and with it the responsibility of marshalling its annual Christmas spectacular. The Toy Show invites children into the studio to test the year's hottest toys, with entertaining and, occasionally, enjoyably chaotic results.
It's one of the country's most-watched television programmes and tends to mark the start of the Christmas season for those watching in Ireland and, often, around the world. But did the County Down-born presenter manage to keep the Toy Show train on the tracks? Here's a look at some of the show's highlights. The Late Late Toy Show was being broadcast just as people in Ireland were reeling from serious events in Dublin the previous 36 hours - a knife attack outside a school that injured several people and a subsequent riot across the centre of the capita
