Patients Flee Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Amid Siege and Power Shortage

Patients are fleeing al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza in droves, with some making the 15-mile journey to Khan Younis in wheelchairs. The Gaza health ministry reported that 32 patients, including three newborn babies, have died in the past three days due to the hospital's siege and lack of power. Currently, there are approximately 650 patients, 500 healthcare workers, and 2,500 displaced people remaining at al-Shifa Hospital, a significant decrease from the numbers reported over the weekend.

