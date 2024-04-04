Patients exposed to chemical substance in south London hospital

A 'small number of patients' including two Metropolitan Police officers are being treated by medics at a south London hospital after being exposed to a chemical substance . Ambulance crews and police had initially rushed to a woman's house in Thornton Heath, Croydon, at 3.46am this morning following reports she had ingested poison. She was taken to Croydon University Hospital, formerly the Mayday, where she was found to be in possession of a substance believed to be hazardous.

Parts of the hospital were sealed off. The hospital has confirmed that a 'small number of patients' including two police officers were treated - but insisted it was an 'isolated incident'. Officers and the fire brigade set up safety cordons to ensure no one else was exposed. She was taken to Croydon University Hospital but was found to be in possession of a substance believed to be hazardous A Met Police spokesman said: 'Police were called at

Patients Chemical Substance South London Hospital Metropolitan Police Officers Medics

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Metropolitan Police officer accused of looting dead man's body in LondonA Metropolitan Police officer is facing criminal charges after allegedly looting a dead man’s body in north London. Italian filmmaker Claudio Gaetani, 45, collapsed from a fatal heart attack in September 2022 while cycling to meet friends in Hornsey.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Metropolitan Police officer admits child indecency chargesAdam Merriman pleads guilty to seven charges related to making and distributing indecent images of children.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Westminster Bridge terror attack: Metropolitan Police remember victims seven years onThe Met Police are remembering those who lost their lives, seven years on from the Westminster Bridge terror attack.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Westminster Bridge terror attack: Metropolitan Police remember victims seven years onThe Met Police are remembering those who lost their lives, seven years on from the Westminster Bridge terror attack.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Westminster Bridge terror attack: Metropolitan Police remember victims seven years onThe Met Police are remembering those who lost their lives, seven years on from the Westminster Bridge terror attack.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Metropolitan Police is urged to speed up its four-year Post Office probe after secretly-recorded...Secret recordings obbtained by ITV News reveal 'dangerous ground' Post Office was on in Horizon scandal. New recordings reveal investigations into who in the Bracknell building had access to the live data on the Horizon system.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »