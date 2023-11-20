Passport scans and other documents put up for auction on leak site

A low-res image shared to its leak site appears to show a handful of passport scans, along with other documents, some of which display the format of HMRC employment documents. Rhysida started an auction for the stolen data with a deadline for bids ending just before 0800 UTC on November 27. The criminals said there will be only one single-party winner that will be the sole recipient of the stolen data. The starting bid has been set at 20 Bitcoin – roughly $745,000.

"With just 7 days on the clock, seize the opportunity to bid on exclusive, unique, and impressive data," Rhysida's message on its website states."Open your wallets and be ready to buy exclusive data. We sell only to one hand, no reselling, you will be the only owner." It goes without saying that any recipient has no way of knowing this and if Rhysida is indeed behind the attack, it may keep unlimited backups.at the end of October, owing to a cybersecurity issue. It confirmed the incident to be ransomware in nature on November 14, but Rhysida's claim only arrived this morning, Monday November 2





TheRegister » / 🏆 28. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wife receives HMRC letter about her husband's death while he was sat next to herLinda Clark got the correspondence from HM Revenue and Customs

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 20. / 68,9 Read more »

HMRC in £100 warning to millions who could face fines next yearIf you miss the self-assessment deadline you will be charged a £100 penalty

Source: nottslive - 🏆 37. / 52,36 Read more »

Preston’s Championship rivals face £2m HMRC bill as owner begs fans to ‘save club’The club is struggling with serious cash flow issues right now and may not be able to pay full-time staff.

Source: leponline - 🏆 47. / 28,125 Read more »

Martin Lewis: Do not bin £10,000 pension boost HMRC letterMoney Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis returned to ITV tonight and told pensioners to not bin an important HMRC letter.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 68. / 26,25 Read more »

Martin Lewis issues warning over HMRC letter that could be worth thousandsThe Money Saving Expert told his ITV show viewers to 'watch out' for the letter

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 20. / 68,9 Read more »

Thousands of Women Could Receive Thousands of Pounds from HMRCHMRC is set to send letters to women who may have missing National Insurance records, potentially affecting their state pension. The letters could be worth thousands of pounds.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 114. / 22,5 Read more »