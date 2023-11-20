Passport scans and other documents put up for auction on leak site

A low-res image shared to its leak site appears to show a handful of passport scans, along with other documents, some of which display the format of HMRC employment documents. Rhysida started an auction for the stolen data with a deadline for bids ending just before 0800 UTC on November 27. The criminals said there will be only one single-party winner that will be the sole recipient of the stolen data. The starting bid has been set at 20 Bitcoin – roughly $745,000.
"With just 7 days on the clock, seize the opportunity to bid on exclusive, unique, and impressive data," Rhysida's message on its website states."Open your wallets and be ready to buy exclusive data. We sell only to one hand, no reselling, you will be the only owner." It goes without saying that any recipient has no way of knowing this and if Rhysida is indeed behind the attack, it may keep unlimited backups.at the end of October, owing to a cybersecurity issue. It confirmed the incident to be ransomware in nature on November 14, but Rhysida's claim only arrived this morning, Monday November 2
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 20. / 68,9 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 37. / 52,36 Read more »
Source: leponline - 🏆 47. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 68. / 26,25 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 20. / 68,9 Read more »
Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 114. / 22,5 Read more »