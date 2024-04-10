Passport fees to rise by more than 7 per cent

The fees will rise by more than 7 per cent tomorrow, following a 9 per cent hike in January 2023, the Home Office has announced. A standard online application made from within the UK will rise from £75.50 to £88.50 for adults. A standard online application made from within the UK will rise from the current £53.50 to £57.50 for children. A standard online application when applying from overseas will rise to £101.00 for adults and £65.50 for children.

A standard paper application when applying from overseas will increase to £112.50 for adults and £77.00 for children. In a statement at the time the price rises were proposed in March, the Home Office said: "The new fees will help ensure that income from these applications better meets the cost of delivering passport and associated operations, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation. It continued: "The fees contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas including for lost or stolen passports, and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders.

Passport Fees Increase Home Office Application UK Overseas

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Passport price hike for the second time in 14 months to 'improve services', Home Office saysThe cost of applications made by those over 16 in the UK online will increase from £82.50 to £88.50 under the proposals.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Brits warned 'apply now' before passport change affecting holidays this summerThe UK Passport office has issued a warning affecting this summer's holidays

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Booming office furniture manufacturer wants ‘landmark’ office complexIn 2022, The Senator Group had a record-breaking year, increasing sales by more than 30 per cent to attain a £215million turnover

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Rosalía Has Replaced The Office Siren With The Office DominatrixWhat happens when all those “Office Sirens” ascend the corporate ladder? Rosalía’s answer, it would seem, would be to assume the characteristics of a Corporate Dominatrix.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

Home Office launches social media campaign in Vietnam to deter illegal migrantsThe campaign will use adverts on Facebook and YouTube to target people who may be considering making illegal journeys to the UK.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Home Office launches social media campaign in Vietnam to deter illegal migrantsThe campaign will use adverts on Facebook and YouTube to target people who may be considering making illegal journeys to the UK.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »