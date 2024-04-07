Passengers Witness Engine Cover Being Torn Open During Flight

A Boeing 737 flight was forced to turn back after passengers looked out their windows to see the engine being torn open like a tin can lid. The pilot had good reason to turn back as social media footage showed pieces of the removable metal covering the plane engine peeling off during takeoff and while in the air. Witness Lisa described the experience as a ' bomb jolt ' and passengers immediately alerted the crew.

The flight, bound for Houston, departed from Denver International Airport but returned 30 minutes later. The plane flew over Denver before landing back at the Denver airport

Boeing 737 Flight Engine Torn Open Passengers Social Media Metal Covering Takeoff Air Witness Bomb Jolt Crew Denver International Airport Houston Return Landing

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Airlines are making plane seats more uncomfortable – with economy passengers hit hardest, finds survey...Everyone’s saying the same thing about travel hack for sitting in the aisle seat on a plane – and it’ll make travelling a lot more comfy

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Passengers 'feel sick' after seeing mum and toddler's 'shameful' act on planeA baffled onlooked snapped a picture of the scene and shared it on social media - with many agreeing it was disgusting.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Jet2, BA, Easyjet, Ryanair and TUI passengers should never wear shorts on planeA flight attendant has shared a viral TikTok video with tips on what not to do on a plane. 'Don't or try not to wear shorts when you're on an aeroplane,' he warned

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Jet2 passengers get 'private jet' experience as only punters on planeKevin and Samantha McCuillon were the only people flying from Corfu to Manchester.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Passengers evacuated from plane after it veers off runway into grassNo injuries were reported among the 160 passengers and six crew members, United Airlines said in a statement.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

– I know how ‘suicidal’ pilot perfectly entombed plane & passengers benea...MH370 flight plan reveals pilot ‘added extra fuel & oxygen to plane in bid to ditch jet in perfect spot to disappear

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »