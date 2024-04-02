Passengers stranded on trains as signalling fault hits Euston station

Passengers have been left stranded on stationary trains for more than two hours as a signalling fault hit Euston station. The West Coast Main Line was hit by severe disruption and Network Rail has issued an apology to frustrated travellers.The company has said its engineers are "working to fix the problem as soon as possible".The West Coast Main Line runs between Euston and Glasgow with branches to major cities such as Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Edinburgh.

Avanti West Coast issued an alert to passengers which stated: "Trains to and from London Euston may be cancelled or delayed due to a fault with the signalling system affecting multiple platforms at the station." Services operated by London Overground and London Northwestern Railway are also affected.A Network Rail spokesperson said: "We're so sorry for the disruption at Euston, and we're doing everything we can to fix it

