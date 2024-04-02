Passengers stranded on trains amid London Euston chaos

Passengers have been left stranded on stationary trains for two hours amid the London Euston chaos on Tuesday (April 2). A fault with the signalling system at the major station meant lines were blocked, with services cancelled or severely delayed throughout the afternoon.

Train passengers travelling on the West Coast Main Line were among those suffering severe disruption because of the signalling fault, with some of those affected reportedly being left stranded on stationary trains for at least two hours. The West Coast Main Line runs between Euston and Glasgow with branches to major cities such as Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Edinburgh. Network Rail apologised for the incident and said its engineers were "working to fix the problem as soon as possible

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Frustrated train passengers left stranded after London Euston signal failureThe affected West Coast Main Line is one of the most important railway routes in the UK, connecting London and Glasgow to other major cities including Liverpool, Birmingham and Manchester.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

London Euston passengers stranded 'for hours' as Network Rail issue statementOne passenger said they were “stuck on a train at Stockport for two hours”

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Chaos at Euston with train passengers left stranded for hours due to signalling faultPassengers have been left stranded on stationary trains for more than two hours as a signalling fault hit Euston station.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Chaos for rail passengers after major signalling fault at Euston stationMany commuters using Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway services complained they have been stranded on stationary trains for at least two hours

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Passengers stranded on trains as signalling fault hits Euston stationPassengers have been left stranded on stationary trains for more than two hours as a signalling fault hit Euston station. The West Coast Main Line was hit by severe disruption and Network Rail has issued an apology to frustrated travellers.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Signalling fault causes chaos at London EustonPassengers stranded on trains for hours due to a signalling fault at London Euston, causing severe delays on the West Coast Main Line. Network Rail apologises and is working to fix the problem.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »