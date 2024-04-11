Passengers Snap Up Ted Baker Cabin Bag with Built-In Charger

Jet2, easyJet and Ryanair passengers are snapping up a Ted Baker cabin bag with a built-in charger that's currently on sale. Travel lers are finding this stylish bag, which is cheaper than usual, to be the perfect solution for charging their phones during flights. Originally priced around £200, this chic cabin case has been slashed to £99, making it a bargain compared to other items from the designer brand Ted Baker .

The 'luggage trolley' is compact enough to be taken onboard as a paid-for cabin bag, fitting within airline restrictions for overhead luggage. READ MORE: Amazon shoppers ditch brands like Dyson and Shark for £30 'powerful' hair dryer READ MORE: Amazon's weight loss hula hoop 'shows results in 3 days' and is 'most fun shoppers have had' But there's another key feature that sets it apart. Customers are raving about its built-in USB pocket, which allows busy travellers to charge their devices on the move. This is a convenient alternative to hunting for a plug socket in the airport or trying to charge your phone mid-flight - a luxury not provided by budget airlines. The USB feature enables you to safely use your power bank and thread a USB cord through a port in the zip, eliminating tangled wires and allowing you to use your phone if necessary (without having to unlock your bag). Users have praised this feature as 'great when searching for those elusive airport plugs', reports Birmingham Liv

