Passengers face travel chaos at Belfast International Airport due to Storm Isha

Passengers on flights landing at Belfast International Airport on Sunday night have spoken of the travel chaos which ensued due to Storm Isha. Flights faced delays and diversions across the UK and Ireland due to the strong winds from the storm battering airports and planes with gusts of up to 100mph. The vast majority of flights into and out of George Best Belfast City Airport were cancelled on Sunday evening, however flights continued to land and depart from the International Airport.

Flight data from FlightRadar24 showed a number of planes attempting to land at airports in Dublin and Belfast before being diverted elsewhere. Many passengers who were able to land at Aldergrove reported heavy turbulence as they descended to the ground. Shane Seacroft from Belfast was on an easyJet flight from Paris which experienced a short delay in getting off the ground but said arriving in Belfast was "like a scene from a movie"





